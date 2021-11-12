 Skip to content

LEGIONCRAFT update for 12 November 2021

Legioncraft v0.8.1 update notes

  • A description of the holy relics has been added to the encyclopedia.
  • Added descriptions of common races to the wiki.
  • Fixed some problematic skills such as Dragon Slayer, Digestive Fluid, Earthshaker and Battle Repair.
  • Adjusted some skill effects such as Stench, Heavy Strike, etc.
  • Balanced a lot of creatures' basic attributes and enhanced item attributes.
  • Modified a large number of bugs that caused the game to not work properly.

