Play & Earn blasts & glory in the Blastzone Challenge!

Challenge yourself with the Blastzone Challenge this weekend! Anyone with the Platinum (200 LP) rank and above are eligible to participate. Each win will earn you blasts, and a spot on the highlighted leaderboard, but if you lose 5 times you're out! How long can you survive, and how many blasts can you rack up along the way? Enter the Challenge when it goes live this weekend and find out!
- Mode: Regular Match
- Rank Requirement: Platinum (200 LP)
- Entrance: 15 Blasts
- Chances: 5 Losses
- Rewards: 3 blasts per win
Event Times:
- Seasonal Mode Cooldown: Friday 09:00 CEST / Thursday Midnight
- Blastzone Challenge Start: Friday 17:00 PM CEST / 8:00 AM PST
- Blastzone Challenge End: Monday 17:00 PM CEST / 8:00 AM PST
