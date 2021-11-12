Alpha v.1.3.1 update

A new update is live!
Alpha v.1.3.1
- Use left-click to walk instead of right-click.
- Added Donation Spots:
- Regions need specific items for their development.
- You can level up your standing with a specific region by donating items and materials.
- Leveling up your standing gives you an increasing XP bonus in that region.
- GUI improvements.
- Slightly changed the initial quests.
- Fixed items, NPCs and enemies that could be selected through menus.
- Fixed several GUI glitches.
- Fine tuned the walking sound.
- Fixed the walking sound not working on some ocasions.
- Added sounds to GUI buttons.
- Fixed GUI collisions.
- Made low level combat easier.
- Fixed enemies Hit Points not being calculated correctly.
- Fixed vendor prices in Viridis Sylvae.
- Fixed "Low health" indicator showing up randomly.
- Fixed some background sounds not working.
