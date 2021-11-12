 Skip to content

The Chronicler update for 12 November 2021

Alpha v.1.3.1 update

Alpha v.1.3.1

  • Use left-click to walk instead of right-click.
  • Added Donation Spots:
  • Regions need specific items for their development.
  • You can level up your standing with a specific region by donating items and materials.
  • Leveling up your standing gives you an increasing XP bonus in that region.
  • GUI improvements.
  • Slightly changed the initial quests.
  • Fixed items, NPCs and enemies that could be selected through menus.
  • Fixed several GUI glitches.
  • Fine tuned the walking sound.
  • Fixed the walking sound not working on some ocasions.
  • Added sounds to GUI buttons.
  • Fixed GUI collisions.
  • Made low level combat easier.
  • Fixed enemies Hit Points not being calculated correctly.
  • Fixed vendor prices in Viridis Sylvae.
  • Fixed "Low health" indicator showing up randomly.
  • Fixed some background sounds not working.

