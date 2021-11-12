God Of Riffs 0.8.3
Hey hey, Metalheads!
We've been in the garage tuning our guitars and sharpening our axes, trying our best to get the game as smooth as possible to play.
0.8.3 Includes a bodacious amount of updates, including:
- Way more efficient collision detection
- Updated Ragdoll physics
- Updated Lighting and Particles
- Hard and Expert difficulties for our existing 4 songs (and many more to come!)
- User interface improvements (still under construction)
- Updated support for LIV Mixed Reality
- A Calibration room (axes mysteriously upside down? fix em here!)
And dozens more under-the-hood updates to enable future features that are just around the corner...
0.8.3 is just a taste of what's coming down the pipe to smash you in the face very soon. Tune those axes and get Shredding!
