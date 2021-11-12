The new Ethernal War has arrived! I worked hard on this patch and I hope you like it.
Whats new:
Units
- Added skins to improve performance
- Changed texture size of Orks/Skeletons/Zombies to improve performance
- Optimised walking
Characters
- Create your own characters
- Customize your characters with buildings of your own choise
- Customize your units and characters with skins
Currency
- Added currency to buy skins
- Added currency icon
- Changed number of currency per win to 5
- Changed number of currency per lose to 1
Menus
- Changed main menu
- Changed ingame main menu
- Changed victory/defeat screen
- Changed options menu
- Added character creation menu
- Added character customization menu
- Added skin shop menu
Changed files in this update