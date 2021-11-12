 Skip to content

Ethernal War update for 12 November 2021

Customization!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new Ethernal War has arrived! I worked hard on this patch and I hope you like it.

Whats new:

Units

  • Added skins to improve performance
  • Changed texture size of Orks/Skeletons/Zombies to improve performance
  • Optimised walking

Characters

  • Create your own characters
  • Customize your characters with buildings of your own choise
  • Customize your units and characters with skins

Currency

  • Added currency to buy skins
  • Added currency icon
  • Changed number of currency per win to 5
  • Changed number of currency per lose to 1

Menus

  • Changed main menu
  • Changed ingame main menu
  • Changed victory/defeat screen
  • Changed options menu
  • Added character creation menu
  • Added character customization menu
  • Added skin shop menu

Changed files in this update

