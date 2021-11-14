 Skip to content

Illwinter's Floorplan Generator update for 14 November 2021

Illwinter's Floorplan Generator 1.38

Build 7701255

This update adds a new type of random dungeon and a new function to quickly turn all or a selection of icons into black & white. There are also a few fixes and features to mainly the Random Dungeon Scheme editor.

Random Dungeon Changes

  • New Create Key Grid feature
  • New premade random dungeon type: Forest
  • Foundation could change size when put down, fixed

Other Changes

  • ctrl+u to convert icons to black & white
  • Fix for scrollbar in Enable Mods
  • Fix for scrollbar when selecting icons

