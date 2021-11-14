Illwinter's Floorplan Generator 1.38

This update adds a new type of random dungeon and a new function to quickly turn all or a selection of icons into black & white. There are also a few fixes and features to mainly the Random Dungeon Scheme editor.
Random Dungeon Changes
- New Create Key Grid feature
- New premade random dungeon type: Forest
- Foundation could change size when put down, fixed
Other Changes
- ctrl+u to convert icons to black & white
- Fix for scrollbar in Enable Mods
- Fix for scrollbar when selecting icons
Changed files in this update