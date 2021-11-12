Hotfix (e1.6.4) & Beta Hotfix (e1.6.5 - 12/11/21)

e1.6.4
Singleplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred during a conversation with the brother in the training field.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when the “New Campaign” button was clicked.
- Fixed a crash that occurred while playing the Tablut board game.
- Fixed a crash that occurred due to new items being added by mods.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when calculating prisoner barter values.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when a child was born.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused troops to desert from the main party.
- Fixed a bug that allowed the player to escape before the battle without sacrificing any troops if their tactics skill level was above 200.
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to gift a captured settlement that was still part of an ongoing ownership vote and receive a relationship bonus as an exploit.
Multiplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a number of bugs that were causing servers to crash.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused perk icons to be displayed incorrectly.
- Fixed a bug that caused some customization items to be hidden if certain perks were selected.
Changes
-
Increased the cooldown time for shouts from 0.4s to 2.0s.
-
Added new weapons (bows, cavalry spears, two-handers, a shovel and many more).
-
Adjusted the perks of many classes (over 200 perk changes).
-
Infantry
-
Weapon adjustments
- Buffed some underperforming one-handed weapons.
- Nerfed many two-handed weapons.
-
Added new melee-oriented perks for heavy infantry classes as well as replaced some existing ones.
-
Heavy infantry classes now have better shields by default.
-
Increased the combat speed for most heavy infantry classes.
-
Decreased the combat and movement speed of shock troops (they still remain one of the fastest troop types in the game).
-
Cost changes
- Voulgier (Vlandia) 120 -> 130.
- Legionary (Empire) 160 -> 150.
- Guard (Aserai) 120 -> 130.
- Ulfhednar (Sturgia) 120 -> 130.
- Further increased the cost of shock troops in team deathmatch and siege.
-
-
Cavalry
-
Couched lances will now disengage earlier on lower speeds.
-
Many weapon adjustments to lances.
-
All light cavalry now uses long spears by default. Light cavalry can now also upgrade into newly created cavalry spears.
-
All heavy cavalry now uses lances by default.
-
Slightly decreased the speed of horses.
-
Reduced the charge damage of all horses.
-
Decreased the armour values of all horse bardings.
-
Increased all horse hitpoints.
-
Cost changes
- Mounted Archer 150 -> 250 (only in team deathmatch and siege).
-
-
Ranged
-
Reduced the archers turning speed penalty while aiming.
-
Made weapon switching after releasing missiles faster.
-
Reworked the default bows of each class.
-
Changed the characteristics of nearly every bow and crossbow.
-
Reworked bow and quiver visuals of all items. Each arrow type now has their own “strong arrow” variation.
-
Added many new bows as perks. Perk bows now offer similar damage but other advantages like draw speed, range and accuracy.
-
Increased damage of throwing weapons (throwing axes received an extra buff).
-
Aserai Skirmishers now use Jereeds by default.
-
Cost changes
- Wildling 120 -> 130.
- Aserai Veteran 160 -> 150.
-
-
Both
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred when trying to play the game while not being logged into GOG.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused the launcher to continue to run when closed from the taskbar.
e1.6.5 Beta
Singleplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred due to new items being added by mods. (Also in e1.6.4 hotfix.)
- Fixed a crash that occurred while playing the Tablut board game. (Also in e1.6.4 hotfix.)
- Fixed a crash that occurred when the “New Campaign” button was clicked. (Also in e1.6.4 hotfix.)
- Fixed a crash that occurred during a conversation with the brother in the training field. (Also in e1.6.4 hotfix.)
- Fixed a crash that occurred if the player navigated between the encyclopedia pages quickly.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused troops to desert from the main party. (Also in e1.6.4 hotfix.)
- Fixed a bug that allowed the player to escape before the battle without sacrificing any troops if their tactics skill level was above 200. (Also in e1.6.4 hotfix.)
- Fixed a bug that caused the finance panel in the clan management screen to block the party member selection.
Multiplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a number of bugs that were causing servers to crash. (Also in e1.6.4 hotfix.)
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused some customization items to be hidden if certain perks were selected. (Also in e1.6.4 hotfix.)
Changes
- Increased the cooldown time for shouts from 0.4s to 2.0s. (Also in e1.6.4 hotfix.)
- Applied all the new combat changes from the e1.6.4 hotfix to the 1.6.5 Beta hotfix as well.
Both
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred when trying to play the game while not being logged into GOG. (Also in e1.6.4 hotfix.)
