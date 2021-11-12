 Skip to content

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord update for 12 November 2021

Hotfix (e1.6.4) & Beta Hotfix (e1.6.5 - 12/11/21)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

e1.6.4

Singleplayer

Crashes

  • Fixed a crash that occurred during a conversation with the brother in the training field.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when the “New Campaign” button was clicked.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred while playing the Tablut board game.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred due to new items being added by mods.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when calculating prisoner barter values.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when a child was born.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that caused troops to desert from the main party.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed the player to escape before the battle without sacrificing any troops if their tactics skill level was above 200.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed players to gift a captured settlement that was still part of an ongoing ownership vote and receive a relationship bonus as an exploit.

Multiplayer

Crashes

  • Fixed a number of bugs that were causing servers to crash.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that caused perk icons to be displayed incorrectly.
  • Fixed a bug that caused some customization items to be hidden if certain perks were selected.

Changes

  • Increased the cooldown time for shouts from 0.4s to 2.0s.

  • Added new weapons (bows, cavalry spears, two-handers, a shovel and many more).

  • Adjusted the perks of many classes (over 200 perk changes).

  • Infantry

    • Weapon adjustments

      • Buffed some underperforming one-handed weapons.
      • Nerfed many two-handed weapons.

    • Added new melee-oriented perks for heavy infantry classes as well as replaced some existing ones.

    • Heavy infantry classes now have better shields by default.

    • Increased the combat speed for most heavy infantry classes.

    • Decreased the combat and movement speed of shock troops (they still remain one of the fastest troop types in the game).

    • Cost changes

      • Voulgier (Vlandia) 120 -> 130.
      • Legionary (Empire) 160 -> 150.
      • Guard (Aserai) 120 -> 130.
      • Ulfhednar (Sturgia) 120 -> 130.
      • Further increased the cost of shock troops in team deathmatch and siege.

  • Cavalry

    • Couched lances will now disengage earlier on lower speeds.

    • Many weapon adjustments to lances.

    • All light cavalry now uses long spears by default. Light cavalry can now also upgrade into newly created cavalry spears.

    • All heavy cavalry now uses lances by default.

    • Slightly decreased the speed of horses.

    • Reduced the charge damage of all horses.

    • Decreased the armour values of all horse bardings.

    • Increased all horse hitpoints.

    • Cost changes

      • Mounted Archer 150 -> 250 (only in team deathmatch and siege).

  • Ranged

    • Reduced the archers turning speed penalty while aiming.

    • Made weapon switching after releasing missiles faster.

    • Reworked the default bows of each class.

    • Changed the characteristics of nearly every bow and crossbow.

    • Reworked bow and quiver visuals of all items. Each arrow type now has their own “strong arrow” variation.

    • Added many new bows as perks. Perk bows now offer similar damage but other advantages like draw speed, range and accuracy.

    • Increased damage of throwing weapons (throwing axes received an extra buff).

    • Aserai Skirmishers now use Jereeds by default.

    • Cost changes

      • Wildling 120 -> 130.
      • Aserai Veteran 160 -> 150.

  • Check the forum thread for more details.

Both

Crashes

  • Fixed a crash that occurred when trying to play the game while not being logged into GOG.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that caused the launcher to continue to run when closed from the taskbar.
e1.6.5 Beta

Singleplayer

Crashes

  • Fixed a crash that occurred due to new items being added by mods. (Also in e1.6.4 hotfix.)
  • Fixed a crash that occurred while playing the Tablut board game. (Also in e1.6.4 hotfix.)
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when the “New Campaign” button was clicked. (Also in e1.6.4 hotfix.)
  • Fixed a crash that occurred during a conversation with the brother in the training field. (Also in e1.6.4 hotfix.)
  • Fixed a crash that occurred if the player navigated between the encyclopedia pages quickly.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that caused troops to desert from the main party. (Also in e1.6.4 hotfix.)
  • Fixed a bug that allowed the player to escape before the battle without sacrificing any troops if their tactics skill level was above 200. (Also in e1.6.4 hotfix.)
  • Fixed a bug that caused the finance panel in the clan management screen to block the party member selection.

Multiplayer

Crashes

  • Fixed a number of bugs that were causing servers to crash. (Also in e1.6.4 hotfix.)

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that caused some customization items to be hidden if certain perks were selected. (Also in e1.6.4 hotfix.)

Changes

  • Increased the cooldown time for shouts from 0.4s to 2.0s. (Also in e1.6.4 hotfix.)
  • Applied all the new combat changes from the e1.6.4 hotfix to the 1.6.5 Beta hotfix as well.

Both

Crashes

  • Fixed a crash that occurred when trying to play the game while not being logged into GOG. (Also in e1.6.4 hotfix.)

[Known Issues](https://forums.taleworlds.com/index.php?threads/known-issues.401168/ style=button)

Changed files in this update

