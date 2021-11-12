 Skip to content

Darkest Hour: Europe '44-'45 update for 12 November 2021

Patch v10.2.672

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new weekly patch has been released! Check the changelog for details:



## BT-7  
- Removed the intermediate positions in the turret that made the tank wonky to operate.  
- Fixed the appearance of the destroyed mesh.  
- Fixed the speeds of wheels and treads.

# Maps

## Konigplatz Push  
- Made team ratios even.  
- Reduced respawn intervals to 10 seconds.  
- Reduced tank counts for both teams.  
- Gave Soviets a small amount of artillery.  
- Added a limited amount of artillery for Soviet team.  
- Added static radios.

## Cheneux Advance/Push  
- Added satchel charges to US Combat Engineer role.

## Bridge Assault Push  
- Fixed roof textures.

## Armored Tractable Advance  
- Added new tanks for both sides.

## Armored La Feuille Advance  
- Allowed HQ and VP construction.

## Dom Pavlova Event  
- Added a special version of Dom Pavlova for a community event (you can find more details about the event on Discord).```  
[GitHub](https://github.com/DarklightGames/DarkestHour/compare/v10.2.671...v10.2.672)

See you on the battlefield,  
Darklight Games

Changed files in this update

