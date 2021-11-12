Patch v10.2.672

A new weekly patch has been released! Check the changelog for details:
## BT-7
- Removed the intermediate positions in the turret that made the tank wonky to operate.
- Fixed the appearance of the destroyed mesh.
- Fixed the speeds of wheels and treads.
# Maps
## Konigplatz Push
- Made team ratios even.
- Reduced respawn intervals to 10 seconds.
- Reduced tank counts for both teams.
- Gave Soviets a small amount of artillery.
- Added a limited amount of artillery for Soviet team.
- Added static radios.
## Cheneux Advance/Push
- Added satchel charges to US Combat Engineer role.
## Bridge Assault Push
- Fixed roof textures.
## Armored Tractable Advance
- Added new tanks for both sides.
## Armored La Feuille Advance
- Allowed HQ and VP construction.
## Dom Pavlova Event
- Added a special version of Dom Pavlova for a community event (you can find more details about the event on Discord).```
[GitHub](https://github.com/DarklightGames/DarkestHour/compare/v10.2.671...v10.2.672)
See you on the battlefield,
Darklight Games
