Anarchy: Wolf's law update for 12 November 2021

UPDATE

Anarchy: Wolf's law update for 12 November 2021

Hi everyone! We glad to present pack of fixes:

  • Corrected bots behavior: difficulty, range of fire and vision.
  • Reduced number of bots on the map
  • GUI and sounds are adjusted
  • Traders are displayed on the map
  • In single mode, a difficulty setting has been added to the death screen. Feel free to use it if you are too difficult or too boring.
  • Optimized graphics on map
  • Added the ability to change the AIM mode.
  • Fixed many small bugs.

We wish you a pleasant weekend and a fun game.

With redgards,

Street's Game!

