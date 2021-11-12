Hi everyone! We glad to present pack of fixes:
- Corrected bots behavior: difficulty, range of fire and vision.
- Reduced number of bots on the map
- GUI and sounds are adjusted
- Traders are displayed on the map
- In single mode, a difficulty setting has been added to the death screen. Feel free to use it if you are too difficult or too boring.
- Optimized graphics on map
- Added the ability to change the AIM mode.
- Fixed many small bugs.
We wish you a pleasant weekend and a fun game.
With redgards,
Street's Game!
