Hello everyone!

Our first game "Run, Kitty!" finally has been released! Woohoo!

Thank you very much for all your support.

We will wait your comments, feedback and suggestions!

Also you can purchase DLC for the game - Original Soundtrack and Original Art Collection. Enjoy, please!

Woof-woof~