November 12, 2021 Version 1.C
Charity
We’ve added a new premium cosmetic option for Agent, the Soldier pack. This pack also includes a tombstone. All money made from this pack minus what we have to pay Valve, Epic and our Contractors will be donated to the United States Veterans Initiative!
Changes
- Mercy Rule Variant Added : Incremental Timer - Players are given a respawn timer, they will revive once the timer is up. Each time a player dies, the respawn timer is doubled.
- Killers now have less lateral movement on jumps (except twins)
- Signal now sees players who are moving through walls
- Players who move while crouched are not detected (even near signal)
- Butcher now moves faster when chasing someone who has tenderized stacks, 5% faster per stack
- Axe Murderer now properly has their damage scale.
- Fixed bad karma spreading with contagious
- Ripper's health lowered to 140 from 250
- Twins abilities moved to a state of permanence to improve stability.
- Added a check for dream eater teleport to prevent players from spawning under stuff
- Dream eater is 33% faster
- Titan one six -added oxygen generator option to pad near rocket
- Fixed an issue where the sisters could chain spawn
- Fixed all null references caused by the death of Evelyn. Please let us know if you do discover more crashing from her death, we could not get it to crash after this fix.
- Changed FOV to be Restricted on the Y axis instead of the X axis, this should give a better experience for Ultra Widescreen
- Increased duration of espionage
- Increased Hitman payout slightly
- Added Homewrecker to Hitman's arsenal
- Turned off screens in Skyfall for puzzles that are not active
- Tea bagger gives magic fingers
- Zombie damage type properly set
- Added a tracker to prevent stalemates
- Modified the layout in Terminus District to spread out the puzzles
What’s next?
Our next two milestones are a small update around Thanksgiving and a larger content update for Christmas. Both of these will contain further bug fixes.
Changed files in this update