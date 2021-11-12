 Skip to content

Hoplegs update for 12 November 2021

It's out NOW!!

Hello leg fans! 🦵

At the beginning of the pandemic I started working on Hoplegs and it's been an incredible and eventful journey so far. Majority of the development was live-streamed and there were some close communication with viewers who's now grown into a wonderful community. I just want to say thank you for your support along the way and to all new players I want to say... Hoplegs is now released on Steam and Nintendo Switch. Buy it, tell your friends and try to not get too emotional as you play it!

/Kevin

