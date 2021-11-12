 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Eternal Return update for 12 November 2021

0.45.0d Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 7700211 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We will roll out a quick maintenance-free hot-fix at 11:00 PM (PT)

0.45.0d Hotfix requires a client update.

Please restart your client to download the update!

Fixes
  • Augments will now be properly selected.

Changed files in this update

Black Survival : Eternal Return Content Depot 1049591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.