Release 1.15

Lots of changes tonight!
- Great new 3d backgrounds for area 10, courtesy the tireless Yaroslav Adamov. Check em out!
- Very large levels now have a 'zoom' button in the top right, which, when clicked, zooms in on the board & allows you to scroll with on-screen buttons or arrow keys. (Arrow keys no longer rotate the selected machine in the Edit UI, adjust the cursor in the Test UI, or move through time in the Run UI.)
- As an experimental compromise, the 'rotation' controls are now always active while holding a group of machines. If you just have a group of machines selected (but on the ground), or if you're just in the neutral placement state, you can still toggle between machine & rotation controls with 'shift'. If this causes confusion, I'll revert it.
- To avoid confusion with the 'eyedrop' functionality, right click no longer rotates carried groups. Instead, middle mouse scroll now does.
- Leaderboards have been prettified. This took a ridiculous amount of work. So it goes!
- More text has been been Barlowified.
- To avoid confusion, clicking on medals while in the level select page no longer jumps directly to the medal page. Now, it just selects the level normally.
- There's now a hinty hand for the level name's info functionality.
- Circling the Goal's maximum input length has been increased to 10 (from 9), to match the sample input.
- Grabbing and yoinking groups of machines across the board at high speed will no longer be treated as an attempt to pick up and hold those machines.
- In response to multiple requests, I've replaced many hyphens with em dashes. I hope this sparks joy.
I assume there will be quite a lot of bugs here, especially with the zoom UI. I've done my best to test, but I'm sure I missed some things, so let me know what you find, as always.
Cheers!
Changed files in this update