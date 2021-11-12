 Skip to content

Candy Disaster update for 12 November 2021

Candy Disaster Live Streaming

Dear Players.

'Candy Disaster - Tower Defense' full version is now available, players who can not enter the game at the first time do not worry, Bilibili has synchronized the opening of the anchor premiere live event, live room even have special activities to extract the game Key ~

Activity time: November 12 - November 13

Host list:

Wicky万岁万岁万万岁：https://live.bilibili.com/626775

黑旗VIIand冰酸橙ASTSTT：https://live.bilibili.com/603658

鲁路修兰佩鲁济：https://live.bilibili.com/78121

Viahttps://live.bilibili.com/90143

Kirikosamahttps://live.bilibili.com/15122413

可愛小羊毛：https://live.bilibili.com/917825

