Candy Disaster Live Streaming

Dear Players.
'Candy Disaster - Tower Defense' full version is now available, players who can not enter the game at the first time do not worry, Bilibili has synchronized the opening of the anchor premiere live event, live room even have special activities to extract the game Key ~
Activity time: November 12 - November 13
Host list:
Wicky万岁万岁万万岁：https://live.bilibili.com/626775
黑旗VIIand冰酸橙ASTSTT：https://live.bilibili.com/603658
鲁路修兰佩鲁济：https://live.bilibili.com/78121
Via ：https://live.bilibili.com/90143
Kirikosama：https://live.bilibili.com/15122413
可愛小羊毛：https://live.bilibili.com/917825
Changed files in this update