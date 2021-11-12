Today's update fixes the secret scoring bug where you could get an extra two points by holding one of your Nerts cards when you click the "LOCK IN" button. I probably should have fixed this months ago...
NERTS! Online update for 12 November 2021
UPDATE: Fix for secret scoring bug
