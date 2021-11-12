 Skip to content

NERTS! Online update for 12 November 2021

UPDATE: Fix for secret scoring bug

Today's update fixes the secret scoring bug where you could get an extra two points by holding one of your Nerts cards when you click the "LOCK IN" button. I probably should have fixed this months ago...

