Hi all,
Thank you very much for your continued support for The Good Life!
Please find the various fixes and improvements featured in Patch V1.8 listed below.
V1.8 Patch Release Notes
Additional Function
- 60fps frame rate support now available for PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S.
Game Difficulty Adjustments
- Players can now exchange Ded Bulls for Aluminum Cans at the traders near Rainy Woods.
- Player’s health will now recover after staying at the hotel.
Bug Fixes (Quest)
- Fixed issue where the quest titled “Secrets of the Happiest Town in the World” continues to be displayed even after the ending.
*(This issue reoccurred in Version 1.7)
Bug Fixes (Major)
- Fixed issue where the environment flickers when playing on PlayStation®5 via backward compatibility.
Bug Fixes (Minor)
- Fixed issue where Awakening does not recover after staying at hotel.
- Fixed issue where sheep kept in the pastures overlap each other.
- Fixed issue where some marking points cannot be marked.
- Fixed some background display issues.
Changed files in this update