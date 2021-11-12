 Skip to content

The Chaser's Voyage update for 12 November 2021

Patch Notes: Version 0.0.7 - 11/12/2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an error that prevented the Repair Menu from popping up when the player docked with a Fleet after docking on a Planet in the same jump.
  • Fixed an error that would cause the Communication Info to remain active after communications had finished and kept the Comms Button interactable when it should have been turned off.
  • Fixed an error that sometimes prevented the Temporary Story Screens from appearing when they should have, leading to incorrect game states.

The Chaser's Voyage Content Depot 1473131
