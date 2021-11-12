 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

TBOT - Twitch Bot update for 12 November 2021

Twitchbot v1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7699760 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.1.1 update content

1.Optimize the process of start poll and refine the display of poll result

2.Support window minimization to system tray

3.Fix known bugs

If you like Twitchbot, welcome to give a good comment on steam.

Changed files in this update

TBOT - Twitch Bot Content Depot 1691111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.