Fixed the bug that caused parameters to sometimes display incorrectly when loading a save file with a specific ability set.
FINAL FANTASY V update for 12 November 2021
First Update Contents
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Fixed the bug that caused parameters to sometimes display incorrectly when loading a save file with a specific ability set.
Changed files in this update