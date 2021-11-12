v1.17: Important Fixes & Streaming Offer

8089 has been update to v1.17!
- Fixed spawnpoints in large towers with leaders at the top (this should fix floating turrets, for example)
- Fixed grappling hook from breaking when used in unusual situations, like hooking to abducted NPCs
- Fixed quest rewards from not providing Spawn Activators when you already had one, just not the color you wanted (Activators will still be restricted as rewards if you have the same type & level already)
- Made audio changes to hopefully address occasional stuttering & resolve very rare related crashes
Phr00t
