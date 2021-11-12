 Skip to content

8089 update for 12 November 2021

v1.17: Important Fixes & Streaming Offer

  • Fixed spawnpoints in large towers with leaders at the top (this should fix floating turrets, for example)
  • Fixed grappling hook from breaking when used in unusual situations, like hooking to abducted NPCs
  • Fixed quest rewards from not providing Spawn Activators when you already had one, just not the color you wanted (Activators will still be restricted as rewards if you have the same type & level already)
  • Made audio changes to hopefully address occasional stuttering & resolve very rare related crashes

If anyone is thinking on streaming 8089 (either VR or not), please let me know! I may help promote your upcoming streams, twitch and/or channel of you doing so :-) Also please consider leaving a recommendation if you find these updates useful!

  • Phr00t

