 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Agent Roswell update for 14 November 2021

Update 1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 7699182 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Gamers,

The new update is here which adds the all important Controller Support.

By default Windows should support Xbox controllers, for PlayStation controllers (not PS5) you will need to have a driver installed - we used ScpToolkit with a PS3 (Dual Shock 3) controller which worked fine. Other controllers will need their own driver however we have not tested any of those of which there are many.

Default controls will be setup and existing keyboard and mouse settings will be preserved too. You may change and control at any stage too using the Office Computer or using the pause menu while in action.

Thanks

Blue Horizon Studios.

Changed files in this update

Agent Roswell Content Depot 931321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.