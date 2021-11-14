Update 1.5

Hello Gamers,
The new update is here which adds the all important Controller Support.
By default Windows should support Xbox controllers, for PlayStation controllers (not PS5) you will need to have a driver installed - we used ScpToolkit with a PS3 (Dual Shock 3) controller which worked fine. Other controllers will need their own driver however we have not tested any of those of which there are many.
Default controls will be setup and existing keyboard and mouse settings will be preserved too. You may change and control at any stage too using the Office Computer or using the pause menu while in action.
Thanks
Blue Horizon Studios.
Changed files in this update