-TYPOS
-An issue where Mariana's ending would fail to show correctly on occasion during Hero's Rest ending has been corrected.
-Ashwood marrying Tara will now end correctly regardless of who you marry.
-Loading into depression will no longer fail to load into game.
-Nerfed Head of Vann. Unintentionally the biggest difficulty spike in the normal game and required too much mechanical knowledge from new players to defeat it cleanly.
Prodigal update for 11 November 2021
FIXES 11/11
