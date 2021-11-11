 Skip to content

Prodigal update for 11 November 2021

FIXES 11/11

-TYPOS

-An issue where Mariana's ending would fail to show correctly on occasion during Hero's Rest ending has been corrected.

-Ashwood marrying Tara will now end correctly regardless of who you marry.

-Loading into depression will no longer fail to load into game.

-Nerfed Head of Vann. Unintentionally the biggest difficulty spike in the normal game and required too much mechanical knowledge from new players to defeat it cleanly.

