 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Crocotile 3D update for 11 November 2021

v1.7.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7699035 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v.1.7.1 (November 11, 2021)

  • Added: You can now add custom data for Objects and Instances. Check documentation for more information.
  • Added: Information related to custom data to the Howto.html
  • Fixed: Tile hovered state would stay on when mouse left the window, and when rendering.
  • Fixed: Placing nested instances into the scene wouldn't keep the same rotation/scale.

Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!

Check the Gallery to see creations by Crocotile users: http://www.crocotile3d.com/gallery

Also, there is a Discord server where Crocotile users can chat: https://discord.gg/fmtJdUb

Watch youtube videos demonstration Crocotile 3D: Youtube channel

Consider supporting via Patreon!

Changed files in this update

Crocotile 3D Content Depot 1244041
  • Loading history…
Crocotile 3D Depot Linux Depot 1244042
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.