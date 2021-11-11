v.1.7.1 (November 11, 2021)
- Added: You can now add custom data for Objects and Instances. Check documentation for more information.
- Added: Information related to custom data to the Howto.html
- Fixed: Tile hovered state would stay on when mouse left the window, and when rendering.
- Fixed: Placing nested instances into the scene wouldn't keep the same rotation/scale.
