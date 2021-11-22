Duck Simulator 2 just launched!

As promised, Duck Simulator 2 has officially launched for free!
I hope you all enjoy the game as much as I did developing it!
Anybody who found any issues or wants to hang out can join our official Discord server!
https://ducksimulator.com/discord
