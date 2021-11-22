 Skip to content

Duck Simulator 2 update for 22 November 2021

Duck Simulator 2 just launched!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As promised, Duck Simulator 2 has officially launched for free!

I hope you all enjoy the game as much as I did developing it!

Anybody who found any issues or wants to hang out can join our official Discord server!

https://ducksimulator.com/discord

