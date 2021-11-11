Update: Changes under the hood + your suggestions

Hey, it's still Thursday in Germany ;)
We have now released the new update for this week.
Change Log
under the hood:
- less RAM usage of the game (there is still room for more optimisation but the game should now perform better)
features:
- Creatures scream less and the light doesn't flick when they do so (players kept thinking that it was part of the "creature can turn on/off lights" ability but it wasn't)
- you can now check in the options menu whether your voice recognition is working properly and you can also test out phrases there (every phrase that is recognised is also recognised by the creature)
- the aggression of the creature is now also increasing when you don't have your radio on while talking to it
- changed start balance of players from 400,- to 700,- to make it easier during the first missions
