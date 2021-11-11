 Skip to content

Uncrashed : FPV Drone Simulator update for 11 November 2021

DRIFT CARS AND NEW MAP

The Dock

New map : The Dock

Fly in a port environment, between containers and cranes

Drift cars

Many drift cars added in "The Dock" map

Roadtrip's cars are reworked too.

Other updates :

_Added gameplay option in "Audio/Gameplay" menu

_Option to disable cars (High city, Roadtrip, The Dock)

_RoadTrip sun is no longer overexposed

_Riviera Unit's : the shadows are not too black anymore

_Slightly reworked sound

_It is now possible to save a preset with an existing name

_Perfomance optimisation

