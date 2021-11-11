DRIFT CARS AND NEW MAP

The Dock
New map : The Dock
Fly in a port environment, between containers and cranes
Drift cars
Many drift cars added in "The Dock" map
Roadtrip's cars are reworked too.
Other updates :
_Added gameplay option in "Audio/Gameplay" menu
_Option to disable cars (High city, Roadtrip, The Dock)
_RoadTrip sun is no longer overexposed
_Riviera Unit's : the shadows are not too black anymore
_Slightly reworked sound
_It is now possible to save a preset with an existing name
_Perfomance optimisation
