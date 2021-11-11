Patch v3.4.0.2 Notes

-
Added footsteps to walking and running.
-
Walk, run, and crouch movement speed is slower.
-
No footstep sounds when crouch moving. You're completely silent.
-
Faction name changes. The rebellion is known as the "Crutarch Insurgency" or nationalist faction. The imperial empire is known as the "Templari Imperium".
-
Weapon damage now inflicts stamina damage.
-
Weapon sounds now correctly adjust to your sound effects volume settings.
-
New Skill Mini Menu Added. Press and HOLD "T" Key By Default To Access.
-
Improved mouse cursor.
-
Jump Height Improved.
-
4 New skills added, currently it has no cost or cooldown timer but for testing purposes be set like this until we figure out the balance values. It will be changed next patch.
-
Fireball added, deals 250 damage on single hit. Stamina cost will be 250 next patch.
-
Icicles added, deals 125 damage on single hit. Stamina cost will be 200 next patch.
-
Shock added, deals 150 damage on single hit. Stamina cost will be 225 next patch.
-
Obscure added, summons a wall that distorts a small area in front of you. Will cost 650 stamina but will likely change next patch.
Future updates are planned for improving and then overhauling the UI to be more clear about weapon and skill stats.
Things To Do Next Patch v3.4.0.3:
-
Sprinting now drains stamina. Run carefully!
-
Adding a few more skills and class specific skills.
-
Costs to using skills.
-
In round leveling system.
-
Probably some other stuff.
Changed files in this update