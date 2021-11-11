 Skip to content

Home office Tasker update for 11 November 2021

Good afternoon!

We have noticed that many users have started complaining about the inability to launch Home Office Tasker after our last update. To fix this situation, we have released an update with the bug tracking system today.

In the next 48 hours, we will collect the data on the system errors that occur when trying to launch or use Home Office Tasker, and then we will release a new update within 24 hours to fix all the errors.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and thank you for staying with us!

