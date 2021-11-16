V1.102 is here!

Hey all,
New settings to nerf your favorite enemy ([spoiler]Slime[/spoiler]), more detailed scores listed on the Dailey & Weekly Challenges, more consistent Dailey Challenges across players, better handling of game freezing/crashing, and a boatload of fixes :)
It's been a while, but a Duskers update is finally here for all OS's! This update contains all of the goodies of Decavoid's unofficial patch, with a few more things added in. In fact, Decavoid's the one that integrated them into the base game :)
The update should be automatic. You'll know you've gotten it when you see v1.102 in the bottom right corner of the Main Menu (Duskers Boot Utility).
If you do find bugs that you believe might be specific to this version please post them in the Support/Issues/Bugs Sub-forum with "[v1.102]" at the beginning of the title (please include your OS in the post).
(WARNING: Some changes could act oddly if you're in the middle of a run. This doesn't seem extremely likely, but if you are in the middle of a run and aren't willing to risk starting a new one, you may want to switch to the "Past" branch till your run is ended, or see THIS post)
Please let us know your thoughts/feedback on any of these things below (possible spoilers)!
Additions:
-
"Options-Difficulty ->Slime:
- Disabled = no damage, slowest, generator rooms safe
- Easy = half damage, slower, generator rooms safe
- Normal
-
Daily & Weekly challenge Leaderboards: view other players' mission time, and component scores: Scrap, Drones, Upgrades, & Fuel.
-
Press Shift+Left, Shift+Right, N or P key to view all leaderboard results.
-
Update Weekly challenge point values Scrap = 2 Drone HP = 1 Drone Upgrade = 6
-
Show crash dialog when reading or writing a save file fails.
-
Show a descriptive error message when a crash happens. Add a button to open log folder.
-
Updated Crash Dialog with “Retry” option if error writing save file
-
Swap command can transfer one upgrade from drone to drone in addition to swapping two upgrades between drones.
-
Updated credits
Fixes:
-
- losing drone upgrades
-
- losing ship upgrades
-
- made daily challenges more consistent across players
-
- trading post no longer repairs broken sold items when loading a save.
-
- trading post no longer repairs ship upgrades when loading a save.
-
- black screen when starting daily challenge
-
- can't install ship upgrades in some cases
-
- vented scrap bug
-
- bugs related to vented lures
-
- can't teleport to a vented room
-
- shield upgrade no longer breaks when placed on a disabled drone.
-
- a bug that prevented a mission from starting when executing "open r1" command
-
- missions where terminals do not work
-
- custom dronenames.txt file no longer affects drone health in challenges
-
- noise and color blind mode no longer reset when playing challenge mode
-
- stutter when killing a lot of slime at once
-
- ghost slime damage after using sonic
-
- random terminal commands in dailies
-
- random sentry scrap drop in dailies
-
- fuel access has 100 HP instead of 0 HP
-
- tow error in a vented room
-
- an exploit that allowed used upgrades to not take damage at the end of a mission if placed on a disabled drone that was not a player starting drone.
-
- Save upgrade: transfer ship upgrades in autotraders inventory to UniverseSaveFile
-
- Save upgrade: fix broken last drone upgrade ID, last ship upgrade ID
-
- "Challenge" menu item is not being shown in the main menu on slow Internet connection.
-
- Fix stale galaxy data message when reinstalling the game.
- Truncate Steam IDs on leaderboards
- Issue swapping Upgrades from drones to storage
- Crash on viewing star maps in Weekly challenge
Note: This will make Weekly Challenge on this version different seed than previous versions
- Command line version of Swap (with arguments) will now work on a drone that dies in a doorway
- Fix DataStore folder location for Mac. Move DataStore folder to StreamingAssets folder.
- Fix "[V]iew logs" crash dialog action on Mac.
-Tim (Duskers Creator Guy)
Changed files in this update