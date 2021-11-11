 Skip to content

Get In The Car, Loser! update for 11 November 2021

Minor update 1.0.1.34

Minor update 1.0.1.34 · Build 7698020

​This update makes the following balance changes to make Story Mode easier:

  • Enemies now have 70% of normal maximum health (compared to 100% in normal, or 150% in Devil Clock mode).
  • Enemy attack speeds have been, on average, halved.
  • Rewards for finishing battles have now been doubled.
  • When starting a new game in Story Mode, battle menus will be automatically set to "wait" mode. If you've already started a game, you can enable or disable this from the options menu at any time.

No changes have been made to the game outside of Story Mode.​

