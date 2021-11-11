Minor update 1.0.1.34

This update makes the following balance changes to make Story Mode easier:
- Enemies now have 70% of normal maximum health (compared to 100% in normal, or 150% in Devil Clock mode).
- Enemy attack speeds have been, on average, halved.
- Rewards for finishing battles have now been doubled.
- When starting a new game in Story Mode, battle menus will be automatically set to "wait" mode. If you've already started a game, you can enable or disable this from the options menu at any time.
No changes have been made to the game outside of Story Mode.
Changed files in this update