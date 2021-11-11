 Skip to content

Dungeon Arsenal update for 11 November 2021

Update: version 1.0.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.3 Patch Notes

Fixes and Balance

  • The “Omamori” relic cost was reduced.
  • The “Tower Scheme” cost was reduced.

New

  • Added a button in the Shops to refresh the Relic (works once per Shop visit).
  • Added three new Relics:

    Magical Hat: Whenever you discard a “Wooden Staff”, heal 1 extra HP.

    Framed Heart: Every time you fill up the Special Gauge, heal 2 HP.

    Thorn Shield: Whenever an enemy misses an attack it takes 1 damage.
  • Bosses now have effects! Fight them to see what they are capable of now!

Misc

  • The item “Blade Oil” will no longer appear on Chests.
  • The “Thief’s Belt” relic is now exclusive to the Rogue and its effect was updated to: Floor Start: if you have no cards in hand create a 'Dagger' Card in hand. If your hand is full, heal 1 HP.

