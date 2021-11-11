Update: version 1.0.3

1.0.3 Patch Notes
Fixes and Balance
- The “Omamori” relic cost was reduced.
- The “Tower Scheme” cost was reduced.
New
- Added a button in the Shops to refresh the Relic (works once per Shop visit).
- Added three new Relics:
Magical Hat: Whenever you discard a “Wooden Staff”, heal 1 extra HP.
Framed Heart: Every time you fill up the Special Gauge, heal 2 HP.
Thorn Shield: Whenever an enemy misses an attack it takes 1 damage.
- Bosses now have effects! Fight them to see what they are capable of now!
Misc
- The item “Blade Oil” will no longer appear on Chests.
- The “Thief’s Belt” relic is now exclusive to the Rogue and its effect was updated to: Floor Start: if you have no cards in hand create a 'Dagger' Card in hand. If your hand is full, heal 1 HP.
Changed files in this update