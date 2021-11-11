 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

No Plan B Playtest update for 11 November 2021

Alpha 98

Share · View all patches · Build 7697829 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Campaign] Tweaked campaign chapter 3 mission tree

[Skirmish] Tweaked skirmish missions

[Game] Added scenaristic assets to map objectives in randomly generated missions (civilians, bomb, drug, etc)

[UI] The timeline now adapts to the length of the plan

[UI] Added civilian damages score in the game over screen

[UI] Changed the tooltips colors

[UI] Fixed the playback buttons after the game over screen has appeared

[Localization] Fixed the challenge missions title in several languages

Changed files in this update

No Plan B Playtest Windows Depot 1469141
  • Loading history…
No Plan B Playtest OSX Depot 1469142
  • Loading history…
No Plan B Playtest Linux Depot 1469143
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.