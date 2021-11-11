[Campaign] Tweaked campaign chapter 3 mission tree
[Skirmish] Tweaked skirmish missions
[Game] Added scenaristic assets to map objectives in randomly generated missions (civilians, bomb, drug, etc)
[UI] The timeline now adapts to the length of the plan
[UI] Added civilian damages score in the game over screen
[UI] Changed the tooltips colors
[UI] Fixed the playback buttons after the game over screen has appeared
[Localization] Fixed the challenge missions title in several languages
