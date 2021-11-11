UPDATE 1.09 - Welcome Eryka Summers, The Dealer With Her Sexy & Playful Voice!

Eryka Summers comes to "The Best BJ" in this update to hopefully make playing Blackjack more fun and immersive!
FIXES:
-
Fixed an issue that caused this game to only get 46 to 47 fps and also caused it to take over six minutes to earn a point of karma back rather than the intended five minutes. This is an issue caused by a Windows 10 update and has now been addressed.
-
Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause the game to crash when played while running some indie games made with the GameMaker 2 engine.
CHANGES:
-
The God's Wrath lightning bolt has been updated to look cleaner and better than previously.
-
Your karma ball has been changed to now have a better looking moving blue or red background that flows with movement.
NEW WITH THIS UPDATE:
-
The dealer now talks to you as you play. She will give you the result of each hand and offer insurance when it's available and more. More voiced lines will come soon with more updates planned in the coming days.
-
A Dealer Voice ON/OFF button has been added to the lower left corner to allow you to turn on and off the dealer voice as desired. This will be saved locally on your computer so it remembers your last selection if you quit the game and come back later/
-
Numbers now float up from your karma ball indicator when your karma changes. The floating number will be red if you lose karma, and blue if you gain karma and the number shows the change in karma.
-
A happy ding sound has been added to make it easier to know when you've gained a point of karma for every five minutes the game is left running. (You'll need to have your volume slider up to hear this and you can turn down your volume slider to mute this and all other game sound effects)
Many more voice lines are coming in the next update, but this is a nice start to hopefully making "The Best BJ" a more enjoyable experience overall.
Good luck and Happy BJ'ing!
- ZaxtorGameS (Solo Indie game developer)
