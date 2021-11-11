 Skip to content

Happy Game update for 11 November 2021

Fix: High refresh rate monitors / high FPS

This small update addresses an issue that occured on systems running high refresh rate monitors with very high frame rate (120+ fps), which made the game's point-and-drag mechanic a little bit harder (slower) to use. If you're a user of a high refresh rate monitor, the frame rate will now be capped at a lower value, closer to the standard 60 Hz, and the game will work as intended.

