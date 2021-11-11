 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Mik update for 11 November 2021

Mik 0.3.8

Share · View all patches · Build 7697562 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mik 0.3.8

Features

Level 4 completly reworked

Bugfixes

Can´t look trough walls anymore.

Can´t glitch trough bottom.

If you find any bugs come on my discord and tell me: https://discord.gg/bvmuqdaS

Changed files in this update

Mik Content Depot 1772131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.