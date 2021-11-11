Mik 0.3.8
Features
Level 4 completly reworked
Bugfixes
Can´t look trough walls anymore.
Can´t glitch trough bottom.
If you find any bugs come on my discord and tell me: https://discord.gg/bvmuqdaS
Changed files in this update