SAD RPG Early Access Update 01

Today we release SAD RPG: A Social Anxiety Role Playing Game in Early Access on Steam.
First update contains bug fixes and minor gameplay updates.
Happy playing,
Evil Indie Games
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Today we release SAD RPG: A Social Anxiety Role Playing Game in Early Access on Steam.
First update contains bug fixes and minor gameplay updates.
Happy playing,
Evil Indie Games
Changed files in this update