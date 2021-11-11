 Skip to content

SAD RPG update for 11 November 2021

SAD RPG Early Access Update 01

Build 7697457 · Last edited by Wendy

Today we release SAD RPG: A Social Anxiety Role Playing Game in Early Access on Steam.

First update contains bug fixes and minor gameplay updates.

Happy playing,

Evil Indie Games

