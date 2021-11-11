-Inventory now loops.
-Certain music volumes lowered.
-Combo menu issues on keyboard fixed.
-Timing qte adjusted for visual delay.
-Respawning in the same room now properly deducts your vitae and exp.
-Running from combat now removes the overworld enemy's alert state, letting you actually escape from the encounter.
-Text log double registering the current line is now fixed.
-New combat action added to items, a free non-consumable, "wait and focus" command, restores 10% of your max GRD.
-Movement code redone, no more inter-cardinal sonic the hedgehog movement...
Skautfold: Knight's End update for 11 November 2021
#Patch 7
