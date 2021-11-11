 Skip to content

Skautfold: Knight's End update for 11 November 2021

#Patch 7

-Inventory now loops.

-Certain music volumes lowered.

-Combo menu issues on keyboard fixed.

-Timing qte adjusted for visual delay.

-Respawning in the same room now properly deducts your vitae and exp.

-Running from combat now removes the overworld enemy's alert state, letting you actually escape from the encounter.

-Text log double registering the current line is now fixed.

-New combat action added to items, a free non-consumable, "wait and focus" command, restores 10% of your max GRD.

-Movement code redone, no more inter-cardinal sonic the hedgehog movement...

