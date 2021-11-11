 Skip to content

PerfectLover update for 11 November 2021

PerfectLover 64bit

Build 7697363

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, the game has been upgraded to a 64-bit version, which will support players who have no memory on the graphics card.

Changed files in this update

PerfectLover_v1.21 Depot 1181141
  • Loading history…
