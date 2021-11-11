New release!
- Added sound and audio control
- Un-rollable animals can now appear in the achievement list. (does NOT work retroactively - sorry!)
- Abandoning too many games dewards you with an abandon-hat. Abandon-hat players can only play against other abandon-hat players.
- You now start with 10 lives. On tier 1 you lose 1 life per loss. On tier 2 you lose 2 lives per loss. On tier 3 and beyond you lose 3 lives per loss.
- Versus mode timer starts at 60 seconds and increases gradually up to 120 seconds.
- Versus mode lets you peek at your opponents team from the last turn.
- Added scrollbars.
- Added team to the final score view.
- Changed points reward to grow for each victory.
- Added option to auto-pick names.
- Added option to customize battle speed-up.
- Added another achivement per animal for winning the game with the Lvl. 3 version.
- Fixed a ton of Versus related bugs.
Changed files in this update