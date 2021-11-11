 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Super Auto Pets update for 11 November 2021

New release!

Share · View all patches · Build 7697337 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New release!

  • Added sound and audio control
  • Un-rollable animals can now appear in the achievement list. (does NOT work retroactively - sorry!)
  • Abandoning too many games dewards you with an abandon-hat. Abandon-hat players can only play against other abandon-hat players.
  • You now start with 10 lives. On tier 1 you lose 1 life per loss. On tier 2 you lose 2 lives per loss. On tier 3 and beyond you lose 3 lives per loss.
  • Versus mode timer starts at 60 seconds and increases gradually up to 120 seconds.
  • Versus mode lets you peek at your opponents team from the last turn.
  • Added scrollbars.
  • Added team to the final score view.
  • Changed points reward to grow for each victory.
  • Added option to auto-pick names.
  • Added option to customize battle speed-up.
  • Added another achivement per animal for winning the game with the Lvl. 3 version.
  • Fixed a ton of Versus related bugs.

Changed files in this update

Super Auto Pets Content (windows) Depot 1714041
  • Loading history…
Super Auto Pets Depot Linux Depot 1714042
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.