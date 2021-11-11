Update 2.0.2 rev 7811

CHANGES
- Tweaked enemy numbers and locations to make the game start easier.( In current saves will change only after next tide )
- Changed the amount of 12x70 ammo in the box to be 10 instead of 5, reduced price.
- Starter AP ammo calibers moved to Sec. lvl. 2.
- Lighting has been changed to remove the annoying auto exposure.
- Item repairs in the shop are much quicker and take comparable time to an upgrade.
FIXES
-Fixed cases when an abandoned priority mission is not coming back to the mission pool.
-Fixed various issues with cleaning rod, tissues etc.
-Fixed armored enemies not properly receiving crit damage when hit with non AP ammo.
-Fixed not being able to move after death during climbing.
-Fixed gasmask effect not disappearing on death or game load.
-Fixed drawers and doors breaking when holding one and crouching or snap turning.
-Fixed global map not showing the way to the next map in case the mission is taking you to a yet unvisited map.
-Fixed various collision and step up issues.
-Fixed water inflicting damage when walking on shore near it.
-Fixed mission documents having weird texture issues.
-Fixed enemies slowly moving and attacking when In game menu is open.
Changed files in this update