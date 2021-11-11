 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Into the Radius VR update for 11 November 2021

Update 2.0.2 rev 7811

Share · View all patches · Build 7697307 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGES

  • Tweaked enemy numbers and locations to make the game start easier.( In current saves will change only after next tide )
  • Changed the amount of 12x70 ammo in the box to be 10 instead of 5, reduced price.
  • Starter AP ammo calibers moved to Sec. lvl. 2.
  • Lighting has been changed to remove the annoying auto exposure.
  • Item repairs in the shop are much quicker and take comparable time to an upgrade.

FIXES

-Fixed cases when an abandoned priority mission is not coming back to the mission pool.

-Fixed various issues with cleaning rod, tissues etc.

-Fixed armored enemies not properly receiving crit damage when hit with non AP ammo.

-Fixed not being able to move after death during climbing.

-Fixed gasmask effect not disappearing on death or game load.

-Fixed drawers and doors breaking when holding one and crouching or snap turning.

-Fixed global map not showing the way to the next map in case the mission is taking you to a yet unvisited map.

-Fixed various collision and step up issues.

-Fixed water inflicting damage when walking on shore near it.

-Fixed mission documents having weird texture issues.

-Fixed enemies slowly moving and attacking when In game menu is open.

Changed files in this update

Project Radius Content Depot 1012791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.