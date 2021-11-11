| UPDATE AND FIXES

Hello Fans!
Thank you so much for your big and detailed feedback! For the last couple of hours we read your comments to fix even a small detail to make the gameplay more enjoyable for all of you. The team has prepared a update to the game.
List of changes:
- fix to problem with missing items in Furnace;
- fix to problem with zipline on last ship;
- added Unstuck button, in options (check screen below);
Thank you for all your feedback and Steam review. 💪
Join us on Discord!
Regards,
Ship Graveyard Simulator Team
