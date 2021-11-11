 Skip to content

Ship Graveyard Simulator update for 11 November 2021

| UPDATE AND FIXES

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Fans!

Thank you so much for your big and detailed feedback! For the last couple of hours we read your comments to fix even a small detail to make the gameplay more enjoyable for all of you. The team has prepared a update to the game.

List of changes:

  • fix to problem with missing items in Furnace;
  • fix to problem with zipline on last ship;
  • added Unstuck button, in options (check screen below);

Thank you for all your feedback and Steam review. 💪

Regards,

Ship Graveyard Simulator Team

