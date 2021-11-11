 Skip to content

BlackChain update for 11 November 2021

Patch 1.1.1c

Patch 1.1.1c

Hey everyone!

The new patch is out, adding the following changes:

  • New custom skirmish by Zlatko . Thanks! If you wish to share your maps with us, feel free to do so on our Discord server!
  • Fixed: unit type kills are now included in the save files. This fixes the Mordor Macula map saving/loading
  • Various multiplayer fixes: name sharing, player role issues with more than 2 players, better lobby
  • Fixed: random seed on map start is now truly random -> start locations are no longer tied to player id

That's all for today. If you have further feedback, share it on the forum or the server.

Oh, and have a great day!

Borington

