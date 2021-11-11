Patch 1.1.1c

Hey everyone!
The new patch is out, adding the following changes:
- New custom skirmish by Zlatko . Thanks! If you wish to share your maps with us, feel free to do so on our Discord server!
- Fixed: unit type kills are now included in the save files. This fixes the Mordor Macula map saving/loading
- Various multiplayer fixes: name sharing, player role issues with more than 2 players, better lobby
- Fixed: random seed on map start is now truly random -> start locations are no longer tied to player id
That's all for today. If you have further feedback, share it on the forum or the server.
Oh, and have a great day!
Borington
