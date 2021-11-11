 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 11 November 2021

Public Beta Version 20211111

English

The katanas from Dragon's Treasure will no longer have negative prefixes. (Such as "feeble")

New furniture: Blood Tainted Table, 3x1 decoration item, sold by the ghost vendor on the 2nd floor of Ardham Hotel.

Fixed a bug that Zhao Sandao cannot butch Elephantidae to provide meat.

简体中文

龍之宝库中的武士刀现在不会带有负面前缀。（比如“脆弱的”）

新家具：染血的桌子， 3x1大小的装饰品，在阿德汉姆旅店2楼的幽灵商人那里出售。

修复了赵三刀无法屠宰大象类生物获取肉的BUG

