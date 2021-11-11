English
#########Content#################
The katanas from Dragon's Treasure will no longer have negative prefixes. (Such as "feeble")
New furniture: Blood Tainted Table, 3x1 decoration item, sold by the ghost vendor on the 2nd floor of Ardham Hotel.
########DEBUG###################
Fixed a bug that Zhao Sandao cannot butch Elephantidae to provide meat.
简体中文
#########Content#################
龍之宝库中的武士刀现在不会带有负面前缀。（比如“脆弱的”）
新家具：染血的桌子， 3x1大小的装饰品，在阿德汉姆旅店2楼的幽灵商人那里出售。
########DEBUG###################
修复了赵三刀无法屠宰大象类生物获取肉的BUG
[Neolithic]To the End update for 11 November 2021
Public Beta Version 20211111
English
Changed files in this update