Super Star Shooter 16 update for 11 November 2021

Update Notes for November 11, 2021

Build 7696826

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed bug on high score table.

-Made improvement to high score screen (it shows your score now).

-Changed fire rate of basic weapon.

