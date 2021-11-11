House Builder - early access - is out now on Steam with a 10% launch discount! 🔥
👉 Play Now on Steam.
Become a one-man construction crew! Travel around the world and through the ages to build iconic designs! 🛠
House Builder update for 11 November 2021
House Builder - early access - is out now
Patchnotes via Steam Community
House Builder - early access - is out now on Steam with a 10% launch discount! 🔥
View more data in app history for build 7696715
House Builder Depot 1244631
Changed depots in testing branch