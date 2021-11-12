Patch 1.1.51 updated!

Bug Fixes
- Added the Archive Repairment function: The early version before patch 1.1 has encountered a problem of “a soft lock when players quit in the middle of the story plot forcibly”, now you can simply punch the “Archive Restore” button to fix the problem. “Archive Restore” appears only when the system detected a glitch.
- Load the archive from the demo version will automatically grant “Hero Arrives” and “Eat the Rich” achievements.
- Fixed the bug where pressing the attack button could suspend Yang Xiuqing’s ballad performance.
- Fixed the faulty display on the “Controls” chart when plugged in with some controllers.
- Fixed the NPCs (Uncle and Auntie Niu) missing when players quit in the middle of the “Threaten Li Hong” plot forcibly.
- Fixed the faulty dialogue display in some plots.
- Fixed the bug where Matsumoto Yuitsu carries abnormal light effect along with the “Lucky Charm” equipped.
- Fixed several faulty displays for the character’s name.
- Players can customize the keyboard setting normally now.
- Fixed the localization issues within different languages.
- Fixed the bug where there is a chance to carry the stolen weapon from Boss to the street.
- Fixed the SFX anomalies in Boss fight with Courtesan.
Improvements
- Increased the rate of stealing omamori after equipping with the “Lucky Charm”.
- After equipping the "Lucky Charm", an enemy who carries collectibles or omamori will light up.
- Adjusted the spells order of Shimada Yunoshin in the third phase battle (only for Wanted Outlaw).
- Delayed the first attack of Shimada Yunoshin at the beginning of the battle.
- Adjusted the hitfeel of the weapon “Sabre”.
- Adjusted the attack range of the homeless person with an axe.
Changed files in this update