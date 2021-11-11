Mid and late game balance improvements

- Buffed the scaling ascension perk that speeds up prestige layer unlocks and the scaling heirloom that speeds up combat actions. By effect, this makes various time-based milestones available sooner as well
- Added a biggest stats chain option for ascension autobuyers, which uses a similar mechanic as mixed prioritization if enabled
- Improved the performance of some internal formulas for high amounts of prestige layers
- Improved the buy max button displayed accuracy a bit for certain number ranges
- Lowered the local save frequency to up to twice per second, down from up to twenty times per second, to reduce disk usage during offline progress processing
- Various textual corrections/clarifications
Oh and I recently released my second game: Increlution, into Steam Early Access! If you haven't heard of it yet, consider giving the demo a try!
Changed files in this update