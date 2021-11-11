 Skip to content

Incremental Adventures update for 11 November 2021

Mid and late game balance improvements

Patchnotes
  • Buffed the scaling ascension perk that speeds up prestige layer unlocks and the scaling heirloom that speeds up combat actions. By effect, this makes various time-based milestones available sooner as well
  • Added a biggest stats chain option for ascension autobuyers, which uses a similar mechanic as mixed prioritization if enabled
  • Improved the performance of some internal formulas for high amounts of prestige layers
  • Improved the buy max button displayed accuracy a bit for certain number ranges
  • Lowered the local save frequency to up to twice per second, down from up to twenty times per second, to reduce disk usage during offline progress processing
  • Various textual corrections/clarifications

Oh and I recently released my second game: Increlution, into Steam Early Access! If you haven't heard of it yet, consider giving the demo a try!

