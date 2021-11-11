Contractors v.0.90 Enhancement Update Is Now Available

Dear operators,
Welcome to the brand new Contractors VR! v.0.90 Enhancement Update sets a new start for the game, and here is the complete patch note for this update:
SOCIAL
- Added friend feature, the player is able to add in-game players in the friend list
- Check player availability
- Instant message feature
- Invitation feature
- In-game statistics
- Nametag now displays the account profile picture
Sound
- Completely reworked weapon shooting sounds
- Completely reworked weapon foley sounds
- Completely reworked suppressor sounds
- Improved weapon shooting sound attenuation
- Improved player footstep
- Bot now shares the same footstep sound with the player
- Voice chat is now powered by VIVOX Communication
MAP
- New map: Kowloon for standard and coop game modes
- Map overhaul for Lumber
- Map overhaul for Hideout
- Map overhaul for DustTown
- Map overhaul for Hideout
- Fixed incorrect ammo box texture issue
- [DownTown] Improved vehicle texture
- [DownTown] Adjusted lighting on dark areas
- [DownTown] Fixed distant object disappearing issue
- [Prison] Adjusted overall lighting
- [Prison] Fixed collision issues in certain areas
- [HQ] Improved overall lighting
- [Factory] Improved performance on standalone devices
- [Factory] Fixed the rooftop window collision
- [Arctic] Improved performance on standalone devices
PRESENTATION
- Redesigned Hub area UI
- Redesigned In-game UI
- Redesigned Mod UI
- Redesigned startup UI
- Redesigned Holster Icon
- PC and Standalone version now shares the same loadout UI
- Improved impact particle performance
- Redesigned Ingame player name tag
WEAPONS
- New weapon: M4A1 with Reflex, EOTech and ACOG sight, Verticle grip, and Suppressor attachments
- New weapon: AK74 with EOTech and ACOG sight, Verticle grip, and Suppressor attachments
- New weapon: SPAS12 automatic shotgun
- New weapon: STG44 for WW2 Loadout
- New weapon: Bren Mark 2 for WW2 Loadout
- New weapon model for MP5
- New weapon model for AK5C
- New weapon model for Kriss Vector
- New weapon model for Scar-L
- New weapon model for AKS74U
- Resized SKS
- New model for suppressors
- Fixed clipping UMP magazine
- Added primary hand bolt release
- Added bump reload for AKM, AK74U, and AK74
- Added HK slap for G3, MP5, and UMP
- Scar-L now uses a 30 round magazine
- Added Reflex sight option for MP5
- Increased one point cost for G36C
- Increased MK18 RPM to 740
- Increased MP5 RPM to 800
ANIMATION
- New movement and jumping animation for players.
- Improved player body IK solving, player actions seem more vivid and fluent when (viewed by others).
- Improved elbow animation solving, prevent player’s arm clipping into their body(viewed by others).
- Player’s weapon no longer clips through the body (when viewed by others).
- Player’s hand movement is mapped to their controller tacking while sprinting (when viewed by others).
- Player’s hand motion is smoothed out when using snap turn (when viewed by others).
GAMEPLAY
- 16 player GroundWar for PC and Quest 2
- Increased server stability
- Online games now store player performance in the statistics panel
- Redesigned Virtual Gunstock
- Redesigned in-game lobby system
- Pressing Walkie-Talkie now also reveals ammo box locations
- Improved smoke grenade visual effect on Quest 2
- New spawn point logic for Competitive Control game mode
- Fixed combat knife throwing bug
- Fixed combat knife on the ground can still deal damage
- Fixed in-game leaderboard incorrect team number bug
- Hub activities can now be uploaded to the global leaderboard
- Friendly claymore does not trigger the explosion now
- Explosion now also triggers claymore explosion
- Fixed DownTown crash on the PC version
PERFORMANCE
PC version received a CPU performance boost.
Modio module no longer hurt CPU performance and Mod downloading speed is 8x faster than before.
Hope you can enjoy the enhancement update, stay frosty and happy hunting!
- Caveman Studio
Changed files in this update