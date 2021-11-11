 Skip to content

SimplePlanes VR Playtest update for 11 November 2021

SimplePlanes VR update v1.12.105

Tweaks
  • Adjusted the default orientation of the hands when using HTC Vive controllers.
  • ControlBase parts now stack when an unbroken chain of ControlBases are connected.
  • Updates to stock craft performance and feedback issues.
  • Moved advanced Flight Chairs back on all stock craft.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a recently introduced bug with that caused the Designer Suite mod (and possibly other mods) to fail to load correctly.
  • Fixed some loading screen flickering with SteamVR
  • Fixed regression where starting SPVR w/o an HMD would momentarily display an error message, which would almost immediately disappear.
  • Fixed a bug with some craft bouncing when first entering the flight scene.
  • Fixed a bug where crafts could load on top of each other in the level menu for VR.
  • Fixed VR rendering issues impacting Maywar and Snowstone.
  • Fixed UV seam bleeding on Main rotors.

Note: v1.12.104 was an internal build and was not made public

