SimplePlanes VR update v1.12.105

Tweaks
- Adjusted the default orientation of the hands when using HTC Vive controllers.
- ControlBase parts now stack when an unbroken chain of ControlBases are connected.
- Updates to stock craft performance and feedback issues.
- Moved advanced Flight Chairs back on all stock craft.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a recently introduced bug with that caused the Designer Suite mod (and possibly other mods) to fail to load correctly.
- Fixed some loading screen flickering with SteamVR
- Fixed regression where starting SPVR w/o an HMD would momentarily display an error message, which would almost immediately disappear.
- Fixed a bug with some craft bouncing when first entering the flight scene.
- Fixed a bug where crafts could load on top of each other in the level menu for VR.
- Fixed VR rendering issues impacting Maywar and Snowstone.
- Fixed UV seam bleeding on Main rotors.
Note: v1.12.104 was an internal build and was not made public
